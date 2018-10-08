CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Miller Head Coach Justen Evans has already changed the culture of the Buccaneers, now he's looking to change the record for the better.

The Bucs haven't been in the playoffs since 2012, a span of five seasons that Evans hopes to end this year. Miller returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense from a team that went 4-6 and 1-5 in district play.

Miller is out of the powerhouse District 30-5A and now finds itself in 5A Division I along with the other CCISD schools, Flour Bluff and Victoria East and West.

