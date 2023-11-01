x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Miller Bucs presented "Golden Pigskin" for Blitz Play of the Year

Chris Thomasson caught up with the Bucs to present the trophy and talk about the chaotic touchdown pass against Vets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers received their first ever Blitz "Play of the Year" trophy Wednesday after bringing home the honor thanks to a crazy touchdown against rival Veterans Memorial.

Junior quarterback Jaedyn Brown had the ball snapped over his head only to have the ball bounce right back to him. Brown then scrambled and threw across his body to senior receiver Jayden Moreno who highpointed the ball in the endzone for the touchdown catch.

Brown, Moreno and Coach Justen Evans all joined Chris Thomasson out at Buc Stadium to receive the "Golden Pigskin."

Congratulations to JB and J-MO for being presented with the Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News Play of the Year!!! Two...

Posted by Justen Evans on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

