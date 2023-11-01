Miller Bucs presented "Golden Pigskin" for Blitz Play of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers received their first ever Blitz "Play of the Year" trophy Wednesday after bringing home the honor thanks to a crazy touchdown against rival Veterans Memorial.

Junior quarterback Jaedyn Brown had the ball snapped over his head only to have the ball bounce right back to him. Brown then scrambled and threw across his body to senior receiver Jayden Moreno who highpointed the ball in the endzone for the touchdown catch.