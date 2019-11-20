CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are 11-0 on the season and ready for the big stage as they head to the Alamodome this Thursday.

Miller is coming off a tight ballgame against a gritty Brownsville Pace team that gave them one of their tougher ballgames this season at 28-21. It took a 14 point comeback and a goal line stand with seconds to go for Miller to extend its perfect season.

We caught up Coach Justen Evans and the Bucs Tuesday who talked about trying to use that bi-district game as motivation and the trill of playing under the lights of the dome.

Miller will face San Antonio Southwest Thursday with kickoff set for 7:30 PM.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: