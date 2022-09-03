Miller holds "NFL style" draft for its players

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers said they wanted to try something new so Wednesday they held a draft for their players.
The Bucs' assistant coaches selected players for their "teams." The Bucs say it's a way for the coaches and even the players themselves to keep tabs on the guys off the field and make sure everything is going well in school and the classroom.
Star wide receiver Lonnie Adkism was the #1 overall pick just a few days after receiving his first "Power 5" offer from Washington State.