CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an instant classic the first time Miller and Veterans Memorial faced off earlier this year, and this Friday's playoff showdown could be even more epic.

The undefeated Bucs were down 23-0 in the first quarter and on the verge of being blown out before a key defensive play turned the game. Miller recovered a fumble and took it about 90 yards to the house, one of three turnovers that lead to 21 points and a massive comeback in the 50-43 double overtime win.

3Sports caught up with the Bucs Tuesday who said they're expecting a more complete performance this week with practice being ratcheted up a notch.

Kickoff between Miller and Veterans Memorial is set for 2 PM Friday at Buc Stadium. The ticket gates open at 12:30 PM that day with 400 general admission tickets being sold that day (200 on each side).

