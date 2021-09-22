Miller prepares for state-ranked showdown with Waco La Vega

The Bucs are #10 in 4A-I while the Pirates come in at #7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers felt they need to up the competition to get them ready for the teams they'll see deep in the playoffs. Hence, one of the best outer-area teams coming to Corpus Christi in a long time.

Miller is set to host Waco La Vega in the Blitz "Game of the Week" match-up Saturday afternoon. The Pirates are a state title contender that went toe-to-toe with top-ranked Argyle last week in a 17-14 loss.

The Bucs are coming off a comeback win over then-state ranked Sinton two weeks ago and knocking off 6A foe Brownsville Hanna last week 62-28. Sophomore quarterback Jaedyn Brown was named the 4A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week after an eight touchdown pass performance in that Hanna game which broke a Miller record.

#7 Miller and #10 La Vega will face off Saturday at 2:30 PM at Buc Stadium.