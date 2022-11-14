Miller preparing for a tough PSJA North match-up

The Bucs face an undefeated Raiders team this Friday night.

The Miller Buccaneers are one of several Coastal Bend teams with a tough match-up this week when they host undefeated and state-ranked PSJA North out of the Valley.

Miller was out on the practice field on a chilly Monday afternoon getting ready for a Raiders team that comes in as the favorite according to Dave Campbell's.

The Bucs know they'll have to contain a potent PSJA North run game, but it's something they've done before earlier in the season against El Campo. Miller says they're expecting a dogfight, but it's one they say they'll be ready for.