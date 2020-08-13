Miller ready for tough road in 4A-DI

The Miller Buccaneers were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the state last year and they expect that to continue with their star quarterback returning.

Coach Justen Evans agrees that Miller is set to face some stiff competition with two other teams in the top 10 in their district in Calallen and Port Lavaca, but he also points out the 5A district last year was pretty stacked as well with themselves, Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff all making playoff runs.