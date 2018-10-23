CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Miller is coming off a huge win against Flour Bluff last week 28-21. Setting up this week's epic clash between the top two teams in district 15-5A D1. Miller, best known for it's explosive offense, put together what head coach Justen Evans called the Buccaneers most complete game of the season last week containing Flour Bluff, a team that gave Vets a run for it's money earlier this season. Confidence is high in Buccaneer land, but they know they will have to put together another complete game to come out of this week with another win.

