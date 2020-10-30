Miller rumbles to a win over Tuloso-Midway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are headed back to playoffs thanks to a big 44-6 win over Tuloso-Midway and a big touchdown from a big man.

Miller grabbed a two score lead in the second quarter when Bucs offensive lineman Anthony Allen hauled in a pass from quarterback Andrew Body and took it in for the score. Allen's footwork during the run was certainly better than after crossing the goal line.