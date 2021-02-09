Mini-Blitz Thursday: Veterans Memorial dominates rival Miller; Sinton blasts Carroll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night saw a "mini-Blitz" with games all across the viewing area including the "Game of the Week" between Veterans Memorial and Miller.
The Eagles dominated the game between the Northside versus Southside rivals, pulling away from Miller 62-1 at Buccaneer Stadium. Click the video below to listen to reaction from Ben Bitner who got his first win over the Bucs as Veterans Memorial's Head Coach.
The Sinton Pirates dominated from start to finish in a 50-12 win over 5A foe Carroll at Cabaniss. Check the story above for highlights.
The Banquete Bulldogs also scored a lopsided win on the night, topping Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 39-0 on the road.