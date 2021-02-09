Mini-Blitz Thursday: Veterans Memorial dominates rival Miller; Sinton blasts Carroll

Vets ran away from the second quarter on in a 62-21 win over the Bucs while Sinton ran away from Carroll 50-12.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night saw a "mini-Blitz" with games all across the viewing area including the "Game of the Week" between Veterans Memorial and Miller.

The Eagles dominated the game between the Northside versus Southside rivals, pulling away from Miller 62-1 at Buccaneer Stadium. Click the video below to listen to reaction from Ben Bitner who got his first win over the Bucs as Veterans Memorial's Head Coach.

Here, set up and ready to go live at 6 PM for a preview of the big CCISD matchup between Miller and Veterans... Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, September 2, 2021

The Sinton Pirates dominated from start to finish in a 50-12 win over 5A foe Carroll at Cabaniss. Check the story above for highlights.