Friday Night Sports Blitz

Mistakes costly in Refugio's state title game loss to Hawley

Four Refugio turnovers were the difference in Hawley's dominant win in the 2A-I Championship Game.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The #4 Refugio Bobcats couldn't overcome some huge mistakes in a 54-28 loss to #2 Hawley in the 2A-I State Championship Game Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Bobcats fumbled on their first possession, one of four turnovers in the game that all lead to Hawley touchdowns. Refugio also turned the ball over on downs twice and never got in a rhythm after going down 28-0 in the second quarter.

Refugio is denied its sixth state title while Hawley wins its first in school history. Whereas Hawley was a senior-heavy team with 18 graduating, Refugio loses just nine seniors with the majority of the skill positions returning next year.

Refugio Coach Jason Herring isn't a fan of having the state championships in Arlington every year as his team got two practices compared to Hawley's three. Says his team came out flat and out of its routine after committing four turnovers in the title game loss.

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, December 15, 2022

