CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Moody Trojans were one win away from a playoff berth last year, and now the Trojans look to crack the top four in the new 5A Division I district.

The Trojans made it to the zone play in game in Week 11 before falling to Alice as the Coyotes took the final spot.

Moody has some inexperience with only five starters back on both sides of the ball, but Head Coach Mike Cantu does have two thousand yard rushers back in D'andre cage and Dajon Moore. Cantu says those two will once again do some of the heavy lifting on the offensive side of the ball.

