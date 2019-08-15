One team that's looking to play more than just a spoiler this season are the Moody Trojans.

The Trojans return a younger team in 2019, but one that Coach Mike Cantu says is talented despite their inexperience at the skill positions. Cantu does have a good amount of his starters back on the offensive line and that helped produce a big run game last year.

The Trojans say they don't just want to cost other teams a shot at the playoffs like last year, they've rather be in a position to earn one themselves.

KIII

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: