Odem looking for big season with seniors, renovated stadium

The Owls return 18 starters from last year's district championship team.

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls reached their first goal of a district title last season, but ultimately were disappointed in their brief playoff stint.

The Owls feature a senior-heavy team with 18 total starters back between offense and defense. Odem Head Coach Armando Huerta says he's looking to see his team not only compete for a district title again, but this time advance further in the region come postseason time. The Owls were knocked off by George West in the bi-district round last season.

It's a combo SIGHTS and SOUNDS for the Odem Owls and Bishop Badgers from tonight's scrimmage action!#3SportsBlitz @Kiii3Sports @Kiii3News pic.twitter.com/h8LiMN3Ncf — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) August 14, 2021

The Owls feature a quality backfield lead by district MVP Marcus Martinez (RB/DB) and quarterback Hunter Dawson.

Odem is getting a massively renovated stadium heading into 2021 with new artificial turf replacing the natural grass, new bleachers and new lights among other upgrades.