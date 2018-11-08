ODEM, TX (Kiii Sports) — The Odem Owls took a while to get going with the offense last season, but, by the end of the year found themselves tied at the top of the district standings. It's a different story for the Owls this season as Odem looks to put up the points right out of the gate with some experienced players on that side of the ball. Second year head coach Armando Huerta says that if the new look defense can come along throughout the season the Owls have a chance to make some noise in region four after reaching the area round last season. The Owls open the season on Friday, August 31st at home against West Oso.

