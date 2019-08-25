ODEM, Texas — What a season it was for the Odem Owls in 2018. They flew through district play going undefeated and went undefeated the entire season until the playoffs where the Owls fell to Tidehaven in the 2nd round. A district title and a run in the playoffs, certainly a season Odem would like to replicate.

The big key for the Owls this season will be replacing skill position players who have graduated. Just four returning starters on the offensive side of the ball, the big fellas on the line however, have familiar faces returning. Which will help with the growth of a young skill position group. Offensively, the Owls will lean heavily on underclassmen, specifically sophomores, and that isn't something coach Huerta see's as a weakness. He has full confidence in his group and believes just like in years past, they will get the job done.

Odem will begin it's quest to repeat an undefeated regular season this Friday, August 30th at West Oso.