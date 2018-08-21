ORANGE GROVE, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Orange Grove Bulldogs have high expectations every season, and that hasn't changed despite a new coach in Mark DelPercio.

Sights and sounds from Orange Grove's football practice today 🏈🐶



- Check out the Incredible Hulk back plate ha! Love it! pic.twitter.com/NQxKFJNDaU — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) August 21, 2018

DelPercio comes in with a long resume having won three titles back in Delaware. The first time Texas head coach has plenty to work with seven back on offense including senior quarterback Coleman King and eight back on defense. DelPercio says the Bulldogs are a talented and confident bunch as week one approaches.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII