Orange Grove hires former coach Kornegay to lead football program again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs have a new football coach and athletic director and turns out, it's also a former football coach and athletic director.

Brent Kornegay will return as the Bulldogs' next coach this summer. He formerly coached Orange Grove for six seasons in the mid-2000's, reaching the playoffs four times in that span.

He retired after the 2020 season after most recently coaching in George West.