Orange Grove hires former coach Kornegay to lead football program again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs have a new football coach and athletic director and turns out, it's also a former football coach and athletic director.
Brent Kornegay will return as the Bulldogs' next coach this summer. He formerly coached Orange Grove for six seasons in the mid-2000's, reaching the playoffs four times in that span.
He retired after the 2020 season after most recently coaching in George West.
Kornegay will start on July 1st and will help lead the Bulldogs back in the climb up to Class 4A Div. II.