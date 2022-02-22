Orange Grove reassigns DelPercio

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs will have a new football coach and athletic director next season with Mark DelPercio being reassigned.
DelPercio went 21-23 in four seasons with the Bulldogs, but reached the playoffs all four years. He was suspended two weeks last spring for an off-field hazing incident that also saw the participating players punished, but was allowed to coach the entire season.
The school board voted 4-3 Monday night in favor of reassigning him. DelPercio says the move "came as a complete shock" and that he'd like to stay in the South Texas area if possible and moving down from Maryland four years ago.