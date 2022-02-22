Orange Grove reassigns DelPercio

DelPercio made the playoffs all four seasons, but had off-field issues with the team last spring.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs will have a new football coach and athletic director next season with Mark DelPercio being reassigned.

DelPercio went 21-23 in four seasons with the Bulldogs, but reached the playoffs all four years. He was suspended two weeks last spring for an off-field hazing incident that also saw the participating players punished, but was allowed to coach the entire season.