x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Orange Grove reassigns DelPercio

DelPercio made the playoffs all four seasons, but had off-field issues with the team last spring.
Credit: KIII

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs will have a new football coach and athletic director next season with Mark DelPercio being reassigned.

DelPercio went 21-23 in four seasons with the Bulldogs, but reached the playoffs all four years. He was suspended two weeks last spring for an off-field hazing incident that also saw the participating players punished, but was allowed to coach the entire season.

The school board voted 4-3 Monday night in favor of reassigning him. DelPercio says the move "came as a complete shock" and that he'd like to stay in the South Texas area if possible and moving down from Maryland four years ago. 

In Other News

Orange Grove reassigns DelPercio - 3Sports