CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A source with West Oso has confirmed with 3News that head football coach Pete Guajardo has resigned from his position after three seasons with the program.

Guajardo played a key role in turning around the Bears football team. In his three season's West Oso never missed the playoffs and in 2018 under Guajardo the Bears broke a 16-year drought making it to the 3rd round of the playoffs.

In total, over the three-year span, West Oso was above .500 with an 18-17 record.