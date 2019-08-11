CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mother nature didn't exactly cooperate with high school football Thursday night as Ray and Victoria West decided to play under soaking wet conditions, while Odem and London did not.

The Texans fell to the Warriors 22-7 to end their season. Victoria West secured the number two seed out of District 15-5A Div. I with the win.

Odem and London moved their game to John Paul II H.S., but decided they wouldn't play under the conditions. So instead the district championship showdown between the Pirates and Owls will be played Friday morning at 11 AM.