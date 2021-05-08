Ray Texans hoping to prove outsiders wrong in 2021

The Texans won just two games last year, both in district, but hope to make a surprise run to the playoffs this season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are looking to turn the page in 2021 and prove a point that they can compete in the Coastal Bend.

The Texans were tabbed to finish last among the nine teams in District 15-5A Division I by Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine, something Head Coach Craig Charlton says he's using as motivation for his team.

Ray only has five starters back on both sides of the ball including several underclassmen getting the nod this season. But Coach Charlton says he's got several fresh faces this season that are new to the program after also playing other sports last year including baseball, basketball and soccer.