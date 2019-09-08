CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans were one of the bigger surprises last season, reeling off three consecutive wins to reach the playoffs.

This year the Texans sport a whole lot of fresh faces as they look for a repeat performance. Coach Craig Charlton must replace a whopping 13 total starters including three-year starting quarterback Brad Breckenridge.

Charlton says his current group did get some playing experience last season and expects those new starters to be able to handle the pressure. The fifth-year Ray coach says the Texans will rely on a tough defense early until the offense comes along.