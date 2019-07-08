REFUGIO, Texas — Very few teams think their season is a failure if they don't win the state title. Then again no other team in the coastal bend is Refugio.

The Bobcats once again have some lofty expectations as they come in ranked number one in the class 2A Division-I poll.

KIII

Refugio returns about eight starters back from a team that lost to rival Mason in the region final last year. That includes quarterback Austin Ochoa who will be the starter under center after taking over midway last season.

The bobcats say they didn't exactly take a mulligan in 2018, but they do expect to be holding the golden ball come December.