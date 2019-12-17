REFUGIO, Texas — It should come as no surprise that the top-ranked Refugio Bobcats are back in the state title game this week since Refugio bases its season's success on whether they hoist that gold ball or not.

The Bobcats are no strangers to the big stage as they are playing in their fourth championship game in the last five years and sixth of the decade. Meanwhile their opponent the Post Antelopes are in the title game for the first time in program history.

Refugio has gone wire-to-wire as the top-ranked team in Class 2A Div. I and the Bobcats say the road to AT&T Stadium in Arlington started last season right after the loss to Mason in the region final.

Refugio faces Post in the 2A-I Championship Wednesday at 7 PM at AT&T Stadium. 3Sports will have a crew there and will have a preview from outside the stadium Tuesday night.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: