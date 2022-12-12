Refugio looking to add sixth state title to trophy case when Bobcats face Hawley

Refugio coach Jason Herring says Hawley has the most dynamic passing game the Bobcats will have faced all season.

REFUGIO, Texas — The fourth-ranked Refugio Bobcats held their media day Monday as they get set to take on #2 Hawley Thursday morning for the 2A-I State Championship.

Refugio (14-1) knows it'll be in for another battle despite coming off a comeback win over #1 Timpson in the semifinal. Like the Bears, Hawley (15-0) is also undefeated as the Bearcats have only been challenged once or twice all year including winning every playoffs game by at least two touchdowns.

The Bobcats' roster is comprised mostly of juniors, sophomores and freshmen, none of whom were on the roster during Refugio's last state title in 2019. So not a lot of title game experience, but for the handful of seniors like running back Eziyah Bland, it doesn't get any better than bookending your high school career in Arlington.

Kickoff from Cowboys' AT&T Stadium is set for 11 AM Thursday. 3News' Ashley Gonzalez will be on hand for coverage and the game can ben seen live on TV on Bally Sports Southwest.