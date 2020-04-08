Refugio looking to defend state title amidst pandemic

The Bobcats won their fifth state title overall and third in the decade back in December.

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are used to having to defend against challengers for their state title, but they've never had to defend against a pandemic before.

The defending 2A-I state champions were back on the field together Monday for the first time since winning the state championship back in December. That's the first day the UIL allowed practices for the fall sports in classes 4A on down.

Defending 2A-I state champion Refugio is underway with the first day of practice.@kiii3sports #3SportsBlitz #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/ORs4wfIeJX — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) August 3, 2020

The second-ranked Bobcats feature a young, inexperienced offense that will look to earn its stripes in a COVID-shortened season. Refugio will now play 4A-II Devine in the season opener in late August after having to drop Bruni. The Bobcats will also have three open dates in district play to allow for delays in the schedule due to the pandemic.