Refugio: "Need to avoid 'Shiner hangover'" against #1 Timpson in state semis

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are one of two area teams still alive and heading to state semifinals this week and while a win over rival Shiner might have been the biggest obstacle to clear on the way to a state title in years past, that's not the case in 2022.
Refugio (13-1) completed a second win over the Comanches this season, 27-21, thanks in huge part to a crazy 87-yard touchdown on 4th and 12 from Kelan Brown to Isaiah Avery. It was their first playoff win over Shiner since 2019 after the Comanches had defeated them in the state quarterfinals each of the last two years.
Refugio Head Coach Jason Herring said Monday ta practice that his team has to avoid a "Shiner hangover" though as they prepare to take on #1 Timpson (14-0).
"There's more work to be done," Herring said. "We didn't sign on to beat Shiner and to be regional champs. We signed on to be state champs."
The Bears have a couple of Division I players in QB/FS Terry Bussey and WR Vosky Howard, both of which Herring says will be difficult to stop. The four-time state championship winning-coach says tackling those two in space will be key for his Bobcats' defense to avoid giving up chunk plays.
#4 Refugio and #1 Timpson will face off Thursday at 6 PM at Cy-Fair's FCU Stadium (Berry Center in Cypress).
The winner of that one will punch their ticket to AT&T Stadium in Arlington to face either #2 Hawley or #3 Crawford in the 2A-I State Championship on Thurs., Dec. 15th.