Refugio on the big stage: Several Bobcats have been there before, but not as high schoolers

Some younger, future Bobcats could be on hand watching at AT&T Stadium Thursday just like the current group was back in the day.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Playing in a state championship game at AT&T Stadium every season wouldn't be a realistic expectation for most teams in the state of Texas. But it certainly is the expectation for the Refugio Bobcats year in and year out.

It might have been three years since the Bobcats last played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys and raised their fifth state championship trophy, but that 2019 squad made a big impression on this current Refugio group, even though the majority of the 2022 team wasn't even in high school at the time, let alone on varsity football.

Their state championship dream started before these boys ever laced up at Bobcat Stadium.

"I was a 7th grader in band (in 2019)," sophomore quarterback Kelan Brown said. "That trip it was amazing. I played QB in junior high, so I knew in two to four years I would be in that stadium one day."

Junior receiver and linebacker Chai Whitmire says his love for Refugio football started has been there from the beginning.

"It's a dream that we've had since we were little kids playing peewee football Watching the high schoolers play on Fridays. So (winning the title) would be a huge accomplishment."

Making it all the way to the biggest stage wasn't something that fell on Refugio's lap. It was earned--and manifested--as a team.

"You have to stay together, wrap up, make tackles and finish in a dominant position," sophomore fullback and linebacker Jordan King said.

The love for Bobcat football isn't just shown on the field. The community of Refugio shows up for their team. It's always been a football town, filled with pride for their boys.

"We have incredible support from our community," Head Coach Jason Herring said. "We have the best superintendent in the state, the best principal, the best school board. They let us do our job."

Herring knows the state title game is never a walk in the park. Especially against #2 Hawley, who, like them, plays a different type of game.

"They're the best passing team we've seen. Not as fast as Timpson or Shiner, but they're well coached and they execute the spread well. They're real fast tempo."

#4 Refugio (14-1) and #2 Hawley (15-0) face off for the 2A-I State Championship Thursday at 11 AM at AT&T Stadium. Refugio can win its sixth state title while Hawley will be looking for its first.

Ashley Gonzalez will be on hand for coverage for 3News later that night.