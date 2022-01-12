Refugio ready for rematch with rival Shiner

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio Coach Jason Herring said the Bobcats' first win over Shiner this season "didn't mean a hill of beans." All the beans will be on the line Friday in the rematch.
The Bobcats knocked off the Comanches 38-27 to win the district title during the regular season. Now the two are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth straight season with the teams splitting the previous four postseason match-ups (Refugio - '18, '19; Shiner - '20, '21).
#4 Refugio and #6 Shiner will face off in the 2A-I State Quarterfinal at San Marcos's Rattler Stadium Friday at 7 PM.