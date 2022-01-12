Refugio ready for rematch with rival Shiner

The Bobcats knocked off the Comanches 38-27 to win the district title earlier this season, but the two now face off with a spot in the state semis on the line.

REFUGIO, Texas — Refugio Coach Jason Herring said the Bobcats' first win over Shiner this season "didn't mean a hill of beans." All the beans will be on the line Friday in the rematch.

The Bobcats knocked off the Comanches 38-27 to win the district title during the regular season. Now the two are meeting in the playoffs for the fifth straight season with the teams splitting the previous four postseason match-ups (Refugio - '18, '19; Shiner - '20, '21).