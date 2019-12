REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats faced arguably their toughest test of the season so far in second-ranked Shiner and pulled off the miraculous finish to advance.

Their prize? Another undefeated team in the state quarterfinals against seventh-ranked Holland. Like Refugio, the Hornets are 13-0 and sport a prolific offense. Holland is scoring just under 44 points a game while Refugio is up over 54 points per game.

The two face off Thursday at 7:30 PM from the Alamodome.