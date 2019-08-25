ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's been nine years since Robstown football made the playoffs and six years since a win in district play. Without a doubt, the 'Pickers are in one of the tougher districts in South Texas, so, it certainly is a daunting task to turn things around. But, Robstown believes it made strides last season.

The Cotton Pickers finished 1-8 in 2018, but had a handful of close games that could have gone either way. Head coach Arturo Garcia believes his team learned what it took to get things on track in those games and from last season's seniors.

Now, in 2019, the 'Pickers return 10 starters total, including at quarterback. They believe a strong spring ball can pay dividends with the season arriving, hoping for a positive year where Robstown can get back in the playoff picture.

The Cotton Pickers will open the season this Friday at Bloomington.