Rockport-Fulton hires Jacob Bible as next AD/Football Coach

Bible comes over after three previous head coaching stops.
Credit: Rockport-Fulton ISD

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates didn't take long to find their new athletic director and football coach, hiring Jacob Bible Monday night.

Bible comes over after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator for Fidlothian Heritage out of the south Metroplex area. He's also had an assistant stop at Aledo and had previous head coaches gigs at Venus, Kermit and Blackwell, Oklahoma.

Bible replaces Jay Seibert who left Rockport-Fulton for Sweeny earlier this month after nine seasons with the Pirates.

Smithey leaving West Oso for Wolfe City

