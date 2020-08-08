Rockport-Fulton Pirates: Season Preview

The Rockport-Fulton Pirates went a perfect 5-0 in district play last season and are hoping to replicate that success in 2020.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates went a perfect 5-0 in district play last season and are hoping to replicate that success in 2020.

The Pirates rolled through the first two rounds of playoffs in 2019 and then lost by just a point in round three to Wimberley. The challenge ahead of them is a very new looking roster. Just five returning starters on both sides of the ball. Head coach Jay Seibert knows that will be a challenge, but is confident in what his team brings to the table.

“We have a team that has a small group of guys coming back. But, the guys that are coming back are great players and we have a great group of athletes that are filling in for the guys that we lost. I’m very excited about what these guys can accomplish and I think they are going to do great things," said Seibert.