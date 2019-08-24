ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates have some big numbers in camp this season as they look to repeat as district champions.

The Pirates are coming off a perfect run through District 15-4A Div. II after struggling out of the gate to a 1-4 start. Rockport-Fulton used that district title as a springboard into the playoffs, going three rounds deep.

Now the Pirates have their starting quarterback and some quality running backs returning, and Head Coach Jay Seibert says he lets the team know he has big expectations of them.

