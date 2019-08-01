CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii Sports) — Today our sports team presented the "Golden Pigskin" to San Diego's Sergio Guerra and Ryan Ochoa for their incredible touchdown pass and catch against George West.

The vote was divided among you the fans and Blitz hosts Chris Thomasson and Travis Green. The fans had the deciding vote, with Guerra and San Diego receiving 41 percent of the ballots.

The Vaqueros bring home the "Golden Pigskin" after a solid 2018 campaign, going 8-3 on the season with a trip to the playoffs.

