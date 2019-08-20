SAN DIEGO, Texas — A team that is looking to shock some people in 2019 is the San Diego Vaqueros. The Vaqueros put together quite the 2018 campaign going 8-3 on the year with a 5-2 district record, good enough for a trip to the playoffs where San Diego would fall to a solid Jourdanton team in round one.

Last year's team was senior heavy, meaning a whole new identity for San Diego this season with just four returning starters on both sides of the ball. Despite losing key players, some will be returning such as two-time All-State wide receiver/defensive back Sergio Guerra.

The Vaqueros are confident they will be a surprise team this season and have their eyes on making program history by making it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

The journey for round three will begin August 30th, San Diego starting the season on the road at Ingleside.