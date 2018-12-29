SAN DIEGO, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The San Diego Vaqueros are taking home the "golden pigskin" for the Friday Night Sports Blitz "Play of the Year" for the first time in school history.

San Diego's Sergio Guerra hauled in a touchdown catch while falling backwards right at the Blitz camera in a close loss to George West. Guerra was a first-team all-state defensive back and showed off the great hands at receiver on the play. The game between the Vaqueros and Longhorns was also one of the best in the Coastal Bend this season.

The vote was divided among you the fans and Blitz hosts Chris Thomasson and Travis Green. The fans had the deciding vote, with Guerra and San Diego receiving 41 percent of the ballots. The Vaqueros will be presented the "golden pigskin" at the beginning of the new year.

