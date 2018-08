KINGSVILLE, TX (Kiii Sports) — Santa Gertrudis Academy's first game will be a week later than most, the Lions have a bye week to start off the season. This gives first year head coach Ivory Dillard more time to prepare. Santa Gerturdis Academy is coming off a 2-8 season with an 0-5 record in district. His goal is to raise confidence within the program, and in turn, get the numbers and wins up.

