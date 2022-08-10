Saturday Football: TAMUK on a six-game win streak; G-P Wildcats take care of business on the road

The last time the Hogs were 6-0 was back in 2009, in other words, a very long time ago

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Saturday Football:

-TAMUK on a six-game win streak!

-The Javelinas sealed the deal with a 21-17 final against the Western New Mexico University Mustangs.

High School Football:

-G-P Wildcats take care of business on the road against Brownsville Porter for their district opener.

-Not only did the Wildcats win, but they also dominated in a 72-0 shut down.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.