Seibert leaving Rockport-Fulton for Sweeny

Seibert lead the Pirates to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport-Fulton is set for a major change on the football sidelines for the first time in almost a decade as Jay Seibert is leaving after nine seasons with the Pirates.

Seibert is set to head up to Sweeny to lead a Bulldogs program that struggled to a 1-9 record last year. That move is pending approval by the Sweeny school board Tuesday night.

Seibert leaves the Pirates after going 65-41 in those nine seasons with several deep playof runs. That includes leading his team back onto the field after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

His son Ace, the Pirates' quarterback, will be heading up to join the Bulldogs as well. For the first time since 2014, the Rockport-Fulton job is open.