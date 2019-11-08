SINTON, Texas — A new season and a new face out in Sinton, America this football season. Former Pirate Michael Troutman returns to his alma mater after being hired as the new AD/head coach in the offseason.

The Pirates are coming off a 2-8 season in 2018, a year where the team struggled in the tough District 4A-DII with a 1-4 record. This year, a decent amount of returning starters, five on the offensive side of the ball and six on the defensive side.

For coach Troutman it's not as much a focus on the X's and O's heading into year one, It's more about energy and forgetting about the past to build on the now.

The Pirates open the season on August 30th at home against La Vernia.