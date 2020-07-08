Sinton Pirates: Season Preview

The Sinton Pirates are always one of the most consistent teams in the viewing area and they've got some big expectations in 2020.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates are always one of the most consistent teams in the viewing area and they've got some big expectations in 2020.

Second year head coach Michael Troutman features a relatively young, but experienced team that started a lot of games last year as sophomores.

The offense is paced by district offensive MVP running back Rylan Galván and his brother, quarterback Rene Galván in addition to 6'4" wide receiver Daelyn Davis.

Coach Troutman says the Galván brothers are the embodiment of that tough Sinton attitude.

"It's that toughness they have in them. And that toughness is what this community is made out of. And I tell them everyday, this is what these Galván boys have that's bred into them: when they get knocked down... They're going to get back up and they're going to keep competing. They're going to keep fighting," said Troutman.