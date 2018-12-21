SINTON, TX (KIII SPORTS) — Sinton head football coach and athletic director Tom Allen has resigned and is entering early retirement to focus on his health.

Allen was diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy in 2016, a disease similar to Parkinson's which affects all of the body's neurological functions.

Allen lead the Pirates' football and athletic programs for 12 years, leading Sinton to back to back state semifinals in 2013 and 2014.

Sinton has yet to name an interim athletic director and is searching for a replacement. Texasfootball.com's Matt Stepp was the first to report of Coach Allen's resignation.

