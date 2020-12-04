SKIDMORE, Texas — As reported by Bee-Picayune's Kevin J. Keller, Skidmore-Tynan Athletic Director and head football coach John Livas has resigned from his position.

Livas is leaving the Bobcats program to move closer to his home in Goliad where he is expected to be the Tigers next offensive coordinator. Livas has spent the past seven season's with Skidmore-Tynan, making him the programs longest tenured coach to date and helped the Bobcats break a seven-year playoff drought.

The program has been consistent over the past couple of years winning 23 games in the past four seasons.