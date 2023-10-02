Smithey leaving West Oso for Wolfe City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been a whirlwind offseason for Coastal Bend football with yet another coaching change.
This time it's West Oso's Brad Smithey who is leaving the Bears to head up to northeast Texas. Smithey is heading to 2A Div. I Wolfe City where he will coach and also be the athletic director for the first time in his career. He's also from nearby Greenville, which is also in that area about an hour northeast of Dallas.
Smithey improved the Bears' record in each of his three seasons at West Oso and lead them to the playoffs this past season.
That now makes five Coastal Bend coaching changes in Class 4A alone with Alice, Rockport-Fulton, Ingleside and Kingsville King being the other four.