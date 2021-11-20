Sports Blitz: Odem Owls perfect season interrupted by the Tidehaven Tigers in Victoria, lose in Area round

Sports Blitz: Odem Owls perfect season interrupted by the Tidehaven Tigers in Victoria, lose Area round. The Tigers are set to play the Poth Pirates at Regionals.

VICTORIA, Texas — Odem started the game with a perfect record of 11-0 this season.

-To start off, Tidehaven coming out swinging on the opening punt. Tigers #5 Joseph Dodds takes it to the bank, but is robbed by a little yellow flag. Officials said he was down after dropping the ball.

-The Tigers redeem themselves with #11 Logan Crow and the QB keeper from inside the 10. Touchdown Tidehaven. This would put the first numbers on the board for the night. 7-0, Tigers.

-Then Odem answering back with a trick play from QB Hunter Dawson to #9 Marcus Martinez who tosses it up to #12 Austin Dominguez for the touchdown. Extra point is good, 7-7.

-Odem again! Owls QB under some pressure, but finds #15 Leon Brown for the clutch catch right in front of the Blitz cam!

-Odem goes for the 2 with the QB keeper, and success! This would give Odem the first lead of the night in the second,15-14, Owls.

FINAL:

Odem - 23

Tidehaven - 37

Tidehaven will take on the Poth Pirates in the next round at Regionals.