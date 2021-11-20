Sports Blitz: Odem Owls perfect season interrupted by the Tidehaven Tigers in Victoria, lose in Area round

VICTORIA, Texas — Odem started the game with a perfect record of 11-0 this season.
-To start off, Tidehaven coming out swinging on the opening punt. Tigers #5 Joseph Dodds takes it to the bank, but is robbed by a little yellow flag. Officials said he was down after dropping the ball.
-The Tigers redeem themselves with #11 Logan Crow and the QB keeper from inside the 10. Touchdown Tidehaven. This would put the first numbers on the board for the night. 7-0, Tigers.
-Then Odem answering back with a trick play from QB Hunter Dawson to #9 Marcus Martinez who tosses it up to #12 Austin Dominguez for the touchdown. Extra point is good, 7-7.
-Odem again! Owls QB under some pressure, but finds #15 Leon Brown for the clutch catch right in front of the Blitz cam!
-Odem goes for the 2 with the QB keeper, and success! This would give Odem the first lead of the night in the second,15-14, Owls.
FINAL:
Odem - 23
Tidehaven - 37
Tidehaven will take on the Poth Pirates in the next round at Regionals.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Robotic canine aiming to keep officer’s safe pays a visit to the Coastal Bend
- Corpus Christi Public Works Department building to be named after late director
- Legal experts discuss jury spying allegations in 214th District Court
- New development in North Beach bringing the tallest lighthouse in Texas to Corpus Christi
- Trial begins for second suspect in fatal Taft shooting from 2018
- Padre Island residents, businesses deal with spotty cell service for more than 24 hours
- Premont Independent School District receives million dollar grant for new program
- Rollover in Bee County results in drivers death, four passengers hospitalized