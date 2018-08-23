CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The St. John Paul II Centurions enjoyed a nice turnaround season in 2017 after not winning a district game the previous four years.

John Paul made the playoffs under then first year head coach Andrew Leon. The Centurions got a couple of district wins including a big come from behind victory over Victoria St. Joseph's that helped clinch their spot.

The St. John Paul II Centurions finished with a winning record last season and made the playoffs. Hear some sights and sounds before the 2018 preview tonight at 6 PM on @Kiii3Sports. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/llCSGqC38y — Chris Thomasson KIII (@ChrisThomasson7) August 22, 2018

Now the Centurions return five on offense and six on defense, and coach Leon says there's even more of a sense of confidence surrounding his than there was last season.

John Paul opens the season at home next Thursday against the Taft Greyhounds.

