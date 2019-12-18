ARLINGTON, Texas — The top-ranked Refugio Bobcats are set to take on the #6 Post Antelopes tonight at 7 PM at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington. We'll have score updates below and highlights later after the 10 PM news.
